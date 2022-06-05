SFC finds carcass of 15-foot crocodile at Kg Nyabut, Trombol

KUCHING (June 5): The carcass of a male crocodile weighing 300 kilograms was found in the waters of Kampung Nyabut, Trombol here yesterday. It is believed to have been dead for three days.

A Facebook posting by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) hailed the success of ongoing efforts to capture the 15-foot crocodile.

“Several pieces of human skeleton were also found in the stomach. However, it has not been confirmed yet if the crocodile found was involved in the incident that claimed the life of a boy on May 21, 2022, before the DNA results are confirmed by the parties involved,” said the spokesperson.

The SFC Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) is actively hunting for crocodiles in several locations including the Trombol area and Lundu district.

SFC is a regulatory body mandated under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 to have expertise in crocodile-related matters.

“We would also like to remind the public that the work of hunting and catching crocodiles should be handed over to the SFC,” said the spokesperson who also warned others against taking action on their own because of the danger.

“Besides, such work requires licenses and permits because these carnivorous animals are protected under the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, SFC will continue its effort to increase the understanding and knowledge of residents through the ‘3M Crocodile Programme’ in all areas.

“The programme will also provide exposure to the public on methods to deal with human and crocodile conflicts more efficiently, increase understanding of crocodiles and at the same time strengthen harmony between humans and crocodiles to ensure the safety of local people,” the spokesperson explained.