SUPP duo urge Sibu folk to vote for change in GE15

SIBU (June 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon has called on the people in Sibu to vote for change in the coming 15th General Election.

He said Sibu has been in the hands of the opposition parties for the past 20 years but it has not brought much development to Sibu.

“So vote for change in the coming election and give us a chance to bring development to you,” he urged at the party’s anniversary celebration at Bukit Assek branch yesterday.

Chieng believes the recent state election where Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition parties captured four seats in Sibu – namely Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Dudong and Nangka – could augur well for more developments to come.

He also dispelled the popular notion that the opposition be given the federal seats while the government of the day will take the state seats.

“This is a wrong perception and cannot apply in today’s politics when we require both the country and the state to be governed by the same government,” he said.

SUPP as a party had weathered through ups and downs in the past but it has never wavered.

“Today’s result was achieved through years of fighting and toiling. Six years ago, the party was at its lowest point but the party leaders never gave up in its fight to survive,” he observed and warned that the party cannot be complacent after winning handsomely in the last state election.

“We need to be on the alert and continue to serve the people to the best of our abilities,” he advised members.

Meanwhile, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng also urged the people to continue supporting SUPP in the coming General Election.

“If last year’s state election is a turnaround for SUPP, victory in the national election is to make SUPP even stronger as it moves forward to give the people a better future,” he said.