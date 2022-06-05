SUPP members urged to keep disagreements within party

SIBU (June 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting has advised members to learn from past incidents and stay united to ensure that the party can remain strong.

Speaking at the flag raising ceremony at SUPP Sibu headquarters in conjunction with the party’s 63rd anniversary celebration at Kampung Datu yesterday, he urged all members to settle all misunderstandings and rivalries within the party and not to bring these to the public.

“In 2006, our party was weakened because we fought among ourselves. We forgot the purpose of being members of SUPP.

“It is not wrong to have rivalries or disagreements, but do not bring matters and our fight on Facebook page, newspapers or any other media. If we do that, we will be a laughing stock because people love to see that,” he pointed out.

He said it is alright to fight or argue inside the SUPP’s conference room or during meetings. This proved that everyone wanted the best for the party and the people.

“You see other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties, do they bring their party matters, the disagreement to the media, no they did not,” he pointed out.

On the theme of serving the people he believed now is an opportune time to serve and create a better Sibu.

“Some people say that Sibu is backward. Take this as a challenge and do better. Continue to serve, do not serve only for the sake of position, serve for the sake of the people and Sibu,” he said.

He also urged members to work harder to win back the Sibu Parliamentary seat and Lanang Parliamentary seat.