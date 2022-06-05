TB on a comeback trail

PENAMPANG (June 5): Sabah Anti-Tuberculosis Association (SABATA) Penampang branch carried out various projects for 2019-2021.

Its chairman, Dr Edwin Bosi, said the outstanding project was the signing of a memoradum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) on the rapid test for tuberculosis (TB) using saliva.

Member Dina Marius who is also the Health Officer in Penampang conducted several tests and found that there is potential that would make detection of TB much faster. Dina will follow up with the director of Health Department Sabah on this matter.

Dr Bosi also said Sabata Penampang had greatly improved her financial position through the yearly flag sales. It also organised a TB screening with the Health Department’s mobile TB screening unit at Kg Moyog. More than 50 people were screened, and they were also given 5kg rice.

A talk on TB was given by Dina for those who came for the screening test.

TB patients in Penampang were also handed food parcels and travelling allowance when they came to review and collect their medicine at the Polyclinic.

Dr Bosi said he is thankful to Kretam Holdings Berhad and Fook Loi automobile for responding to their appeal letter for donation.

In his acceptance speech, he informed the members that Sabata Penampang will continue with the yearly flag sale fundraising which is done in July of the year.

“I thank the general public for their kind generosity in advance. Hopefully, our appeal letter to our friends and companies will also be met with their kind generosity.

I hope the GRS-BN government will continue the policy to provide an annual grant for Sabah’s NGOs, including Sabata,” he said in a statement.

Dr Bosi said Sabata Penampang will continue to take care of TB patients in Penampang, provide them with travelling allowance and food parcels when they come for review and to collect their medicine.

“Sabata Penampang will work together with the local community leaders to organise TB screening test in their villages. We will continue to work on the MoU with UPM on the rapid test for TB. Once this test is verified, detection of TB will be hastened. To win this battle, we need to detect all positive cases within our midst,” he added.

TB is a treatable disease and medicine is dispensed free from the Health Ministry.

In another development, Sabah Veterinary Services abd Supplies has agreed to collaborate and to extend its CSR program to Sabata Penampang in providing food parcels and used clothing to TB patients and also gadgets such as wheelchair, walking frame and stick.

The lockdown due to Covid19 has been reported to have set back the fight against TB and reversed the global gain against many diseases,, including TB. It was reported that 10 million people are developing TB per year.

Meanwhile, SABATA Penampang branch has re-elected Dr Bosi as chairman for 2021-2023. during its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 17.

The new elected office bearers are Vice Chairman Venitha Lojuti, Honorary Secretary Ryan Stidi, Honorary Treasurer Dina Marius, Assistant Secretary Eliza Mogindol and Committee members Sylvester Spiji, Franky Lobinjang, Ivan Iverson, Hilda Bisol and Agnes Lajati.