Works on Samajaya hydrogen production plant set to start this year, says deputy minister

KUCHING (June 5): The construction of the hydrogen production factory in Samalaju, Bintulu is expected to kick off this year.

In stating this, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the project, hailed as the first of its kind in Sarawak, would be implemented under Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

“We will kick off the project this year, and the work may take two to three years to reach completion.

“A period of two to three years is normal in construction,” he said during a press conference held after the launch of the ‘World Environment Day 2022’ at Mydin Petra Jaya here yesterday.

According to Dr Hazland, the hydrogen to be produced in the Samalaju plant is meant for export, especially to Europe where the factories there need the source to power up their operations.

He did not disclose much about the project, but he did say that the facility would not be as big as the factories in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“In Rotterdam, a hydrogen factory can be as big as the Spring Shopping Mall here.

“And in that place alone, there are 10 hydrogen factories,” he pointed out.

Dr Hazland also said two companies – one from Japan, and the other from South Korea – had expressed interest in investing into the hydrogen production in Samalaju.

Earlier in his speech, the deputy minister said Sarawak projected hydrogen to be the leading source of power of the future.

“With the construction of its first production factory, Sarawak is moving on the right track.

“For now, hydrogen is mainly used in heavy industries and also in vehicles, including trains and ships.

“However, I believe that hydrogen will one day be widely used for smaller vehicles, which still depend heavily on fuel right now,” he added.