Youths urged to be aware of govt policies so as to benefit

SIBU (June 5): Young people are urged to pay attention to the various policies implemented by the government so that they could benefit from them.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said, with automatic voter registration for those 18 years old, the government would pay more attention to policies related to young people.

“Young people who have reached the age of 18 have the right to vote when the election comes. Therefore, they must care about politics and must not assume that politics has nothing to do with them. After all, politics and life are closely linked.

“One of the policies is purchasing houses. The Sarawak government offered the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) to the B40 and M40 groups to reduce the burden of down payment when purchasing houses,” he said.

He added that the new policy involves the Sarawak government helping buyers to pay deposits up to a maximum of RM10,000.

The deputy minister was speaking at the closing of Talent Workshop at My Centre yesterday.

The text of his speech was read by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councilor Ling Hua Wee.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said that this policy is to help especially the young people to achieve their dream of owning their own house.

Another policy is the repayment of National Higher Education Fun Corporation (PTPTN) loans in which Sarawakians who have paid at least 30 per cent of the arrears are eligible for assistance from the state government.

He also urged young people to enhance their talent.

To encourage more cultural performances and events to attract tourists, he noted, SMC has proposed an opera house that can accommodate 1,500 people.

Also present at the event were Sibu Methodist youth director Reverend Kiew Tie Siong and Head of Life Cultural Centre Johnson Wee.