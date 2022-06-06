1,021 individuals to be conferred with awards in conjunction with King’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): A total of 1,021 individuals will be conferred federal awards, honours and medals for 2022 in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today.

Former Armed Forces chief Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali heads the list of recipients and will be conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), which carries the title ‘Tun’.

A total of 18 individuals will be conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

The three senior civil service officers who will receive the PSM are Education Service Commission chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mazlan Yusoff, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh and Johor state secretary Datuk Dr Azmi Rohani.

Also to receive the PSM are Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Air Force Chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain and former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Also receiving the award are the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia president Datuk Low Kian Chuan, former Malayan Banking Berhad president and executive director Datuk Seri Abdul Farid Alias, Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan and United U-Li Corporation Berhad executive director Datuk Lee Yoon Kong.

MMC Corporation Berhad group managing director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, T.A.G. Marine Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Datuk Seri Dr Noormustafa Kamal Yahya, former Land and Cooperative Development Minister and former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Osu Sukam, former Health Minister and former MIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam, former International Trade and Industry Minister and former MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan, former Education Minister and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, and former Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob round up the list of PSM recipients.

Meanwhile, Armed Forces Family Welfare Body (Bakat) Supreme Council chairman Datuk Tengku Muhaini Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah is among 23 recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Others include the Prime Minister’s Department Research Division director-general Datuk Rostam Affendi Salleh, Kuching High Court Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel, Bank Negara deputy governor Chew Cheng Lian dan former national shuttler Foo Kok Keong.

Three recipients of the Panglima Setia Diraja (PSD) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ are Prime Minister’s Department Development Division secretary Jazmanie Shafawi, head of protocol at the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol and Consular Department Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, and aide-de-camp (ADC) of the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, First Admiral Datuk Shahrum Shaim.

A total of 48 individuals will receive the Johan Mangku Negara (JMN), including Health Ministry Planning Division director Dr Rozita Halina Tun Hussein.

Also, 67 individuals are to be conferred the Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM), including former Prime Minister’s ADC SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, while Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (General Operations Force) Department deputy director DCP Muhammad Abdul Halim is the sole recipient of the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD).

There are 183 recipients of the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN), including Uncle Kentang Malaysia charity founder Kuan Chee Heng, UMNO Puteri exco Naszriah Ngasri and OKU Sentral advisor Mohd Radzi Wahab this year.

There will also be seven Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) recipients, 250 Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) recipients, including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor Mohamad Bakri Darus, 377 Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) recipients and 43 Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) recipients. – Bernama