Continue to explore culinary skills, promote food heritage, Sarawakians called

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawakians must continue to explore various culinary skills so as to further promote local delicacies and bring them to the international stage, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He also said with Kuching having been awarded Unesco’s ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ status last November, the onus would fall upon Kuching City South Council (MBKS) to uphold this prestigious recognition, which should help put Sarawak’s food heritage on the world’s tourism map.

“The culture associated with different local delicacies provides the link that connects the communities. This is something that we should always keep up, no matter what race and religion you are from,” he spoke during a press conference on ‘Borneo Culinary Adventures-Sarawak’ television programme, which was called prior to the screening of ‘Craze Below The Wind’ movie at a cinema here yesterday.

Adding on, Wee said with over 20 ethnic groups, Sarawak could very well have over 200 distinctive culinary items, based on the assumption that each ethnic group had 10 traditional home-cooked dishes.

Meanwhile the director of ‘Borneo Culinary Adventures-Sarawak’, Chua Soon Min, said the programme’s objective was to tell the story of the heritage and history behind each Sarawak local ingredient, as well as the challenges in preparing the local dishes.

“I believe we have so much potential from the Borneo Island.

“Sabah and Sarawak offer excitement with its culture and food, and we hope to be able to introduce these local delicacies to the world, and for the audience to know us better,” said Chua.

On pre-production and research works, executive producer Chris Chin said the process took about half a year and in this respect, he said he owed gratitude to the local communities in that they had been very supportive and helpful throughout the production.

For the host of Borneo Culinary Adventures-Sarawak’, Winson Voon, he admitted to being nervous about the project.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that the programme, to be run in Mandarin, would highlight the heritage, the history and the future direction of Sarawak local food and delicacies.

The 11-episode show will be on air beginning this Aug 7, meant for the Sunday slot on Astro AEC (Channel 306).