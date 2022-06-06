Cops detain man who sneaked into Miri Airport’s restricted area

MIRI (June 6): A 30-year-old man was apprehended by Miri Airport’s security personnel last Friday after he was found to have trespassed on the restricted area at the facility.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement yesterday, said the security men caught the man around 3.30pm after seeing him wandering at the airport’s restricted area.

“He is now being detained at Miri Central police station, pending further investigation into the reason behind him being at a restricted area of the airport,” said Alexson.