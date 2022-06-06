Couple, family distressed by blackout during wedding ceremony

LAWAS (June 6): What was supposed to be a beautiful, once in a lifetime event for a couple turned into a distressful one when a blackout occurred as the bride was about to walk down the aisle on her wedding day at Kampung Bukit Manang, in Merapok here yesterday.

A family member, Seminar Sekaria, 36, said both sides of the families were distressed by the power outage as it occurred when the bride was about to walk down the aisle.

“We were devastated because the whole family, especially the couple had been waiting long for this day. Family members who had come from afar to attend the wedding could not catch a glimpse of the bride,” he said, adding that the couple has postponed their wedding several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seminar claimed that there was no notice on scheduled power outage given to them by the relevant party.

“It was hot and sunny, so no one predicted that there would be a blackout. This area would usually experience power outage on rainy days, so for the blackout to occur on a hot and sunny day and without any notice given, we were caught off guard,” he said.

Upon making several calls to the relevant party, the electricity supply was restored about two hours later.

Seminar hoped that the relevant party would find a better solution to the long standing issue of electricity supply to their area, as blackouts often occurred on rainy days.

He also called for the telecommunications services in the area to be upgraded for the betterment of the community there.

“The issues of power outage, telecommunication and internet services have been dragging on for so long. We want the relevant parties to look into these matters and find solutions as people’s lives are affected,” he said.