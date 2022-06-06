Covid-19 infections in Sabah above 60 mark

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Covid-19 infections in Sabah soared above the 60 mark on Monday with 63 cases reported statewide.

This was an increase of 18 cases from that reported on Sunday, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

A total of 45 cases were reported on Sunday and the figure rose to 63 on Monday.

Sandakan which had no cases on Sunday recorded 10 infections on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu and Penampang remained top of the list with 19 and 17 cases reported respectively.

Overall, nine districts recorded new cases while four districts saw a reduction in the number of infections reported.

There were no new cases reported in 16 districts in the last 24 hours.

Of the 63 new cases on Monday, 59 are in categories one and two. There is one case in category four and three cases in category five.