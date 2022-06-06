Covid-19: Number of fully vaccinated children in Sarawak increases slightly to 72.3 pct

KUCHING (June 6): The number of children aged five to 11 in Sarawak who has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has increased slightly to 72.3 per cent as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

This translated into 206,828 fully immunised children across the state.

Sarawak continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) since its rollout in February this year.

The state’s full vaccination rate was well above the national rate of 33.8 per cent, which translated into 1,201,196 fully inoculated children.

Placed second on the PICKids table was Melaka, which recorded 44.2 per cent or 43,357 fully vaccinated children, followed by Penang (42.5 per cent or 66,138 fully vaccinated children).

Klang Valley, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had the same rate at 40.7 per cent, which translated into 364,654; 254,644; 98,094; and 11,916 fully immunised children respectively.

Other states that recorded vaccination rate above the national rate were Johor (40.5 per cent or 165,790 fully vaccinated children) and Negeri Sembilan (39.2 per cent or 45,884 fully vaccinated children).

Kelantan had the lowest vaccination rate at a mere 8.7 per cent, which translated into 23,522 fully immunised children.

Malaysia’s PICKids, which was launched on Feb 3, concluded on May 31.