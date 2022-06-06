CovidNow: Sarawak records 22 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawak recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative total infections in the state to 306,747.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the state currently has 184 active cases.

From May 29 to June 4, Sarawak had a total of 175 new infections.

The number of new cases in the state stood at 25 on June 4, followed by 28 cases (June 3), 14 cases (June 2), 23 cases (June 1), 44 cases (May 31), 14 cases (May 30) and 27 cases (May 29).

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 21.4 per cent of the infections, followed by the 18-29 age group (20.2 per cent), the 50-59 age group (13.3 per cent), the 40-49 age group (12.7 per cent) and the 0-4 age group (10.4 per cent).

As of yesterday, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,737, of which 379 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state still has one active Covid-19 cluster, Kluster DTI Semuja 4 which was detected in Serian and announced on May 11. This cluster has a total of 14 cases, thus far.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate was 44.3 per cent yesterday, the fourth lowest in the country.

This was well below the national rate of 58.8 per cent.

Selangor topped the ICU bed usage rate table at 81.9 per cent, followed by Klang Valley and Kedah at 74.4 per cent and 72.6 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Terengganu (57.1 per cent), Perak (56.9 per cent), Sabah (56.7 per cent), Penang (49.2 per cent), Melaka (45.1 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent) and Pahang (33.3 per cent).

Labuan was at the bottom of the ICU bed usage rate table at a mere 14.3 per cent.