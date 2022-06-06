Diplomatic community: Malaysia a responsible member of international community with King’s guidance

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Malaysia has been a highly responsible member of the international community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with the guidance of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Malaysia who is also the Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon said Malaysia demonstrated a generosity of spirit to other countries, such as by donating vaccines even when the government was tackling the difficult Covid-19 situation at home.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic corps in Malaysia at the investiture ceremony for federal awards and honours at the Istana Negara here today, he said for the last two years, Malaysia had to deal with the debilitating effects of the Covid-19 virus on the lives and livelihood of its citizens.

However, he said, the country has managed to navigate and overcome many of these challenges and His Majesty has provided confidence and reassurance to the citizens during uncertain and difficult times.

“With Your Majesty’s wise counsel and support, the Malaysian government was also able to decisively tackle Covid-19.

“For example, Your Majesty encouraged Malaysians to take their Covid-19 booster shots and urged the people to observe good health practices during Hari Raya. Such initiatives brought Malaysians together to fight the virus,” he said during the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said as Malaysia transitions to treating Covid-19 as endemic, it is timely for all to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday and leadership.

“Just last month, Malaysians were able to celebrate the Aidilfitri more normal once again. They could ‘balik kampung’ to celebrate with their families. In April, Malaysia reopened its borders to the world. I have been seeing more tourists around KLCC, including Singaporeans,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said, Malaysia continued to contribute to the regional and global agendas and strengthened its international partnerships.

“I am confident that under Your Majesty’s leadership, Malaysians will continue to look to the future with confidence and work in partnership with the international community to build a better future for us all.

“On this, the diplomatic community in Malaysia stands ready to work closely with Your Majesty, the Malaysian government, and its people,” he said.

Ending his speech, Vanu conveyed diplomatic corps congratulatory and well wishes to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for good health, happiness and success on this occasion. – Bernama