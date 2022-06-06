Disgruntled teacher candidates appeal for higher recruitment quota

KUCHING (June 6): A group of some 200 aspiring teachers are dismayed that their applications for teaching positions in the state during a recruitment drive last November were unsuccessful due to lack of quota for Sarawakians.

Henry Sait Voniface Sudok , 28, from Betong who went for an interview as education officer grade DG 41 (Pegawai Perkhidmatan Pendidikan DG41) was dismayed when the results were released May 28.

“Sarawak-born candidates were disappointed because after waiting for six months, we were told our applications were unsuccessful due to limited quota,” he said.

He stated that a group of them has sent an official appeal letter to request special quota for Sarawakians to Director of Education Sarawak (JPNS) and Minister of Education Sarawak, Minister of Education Deputy I and II, as there is shortage of teachers in Sarawak, as posted on the Education Services Commission (SPP) social media on May 27, 2022.

“The letter contains names of 202 candidates who are eligible for immediate appointment from June 13, 2022 after having gone through all teacher recruitment procedures including full vaccination with booster dose against Covid-19.

“Many of us have experience teaching in government, private and NGO institutions. Actually, we have been ready to teach since our interview in November 2021,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He informed that in response to the letter, Deputy Minister of Education of Sarawak, JPNS, and SPP Sarawak held a meeting to discuss the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak on May 26, 2022.

“Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis have stated they would discuss the matter with Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in a brief conversation with representatives of the group.”

He added that some other elected representatives have also expressed support for the group who has the potential and passion to be educators in Sarawak.

Henry reasoned that recruiting local-born educators would reduce issues arising with teachers posted from the peninsula which included refusal to report for work in Sarawak; refusal to teach in rural areas especially remote interior villages and working only for a short period while waiting for transfer back.

“We hope the Sarawak government and JPNS would consider Sarawakians who have gone through all Contract of Service 2021 teacher recruitment procedures for immediate placement to fill teacher shortage in the state according to 90:10 policy,” he concluded.