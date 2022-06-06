Donors needed to ensure sufficient blood stock for needy patients

KUCHING (June 6): Blood donors are encouraged to drop by the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) or any external blood donation drive after the long festive break to ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock for needy patients daily.

This week the centre is resuming its usual weekday operating hours from Tuesday, starting at 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

On Friday, it is open from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

This weekend, there are three external donation campaigns.

On Saturday, the Blood Bank mobile teams will be out at Moyan Square from 9am to 2pm and at Emart Tabuan Jaya from 10am to 3pm.

On Sunday, there will be a major campaign at Aeroville Mall from 9am to 2.30pm. A total of 150 bags of blood is targeted at this event, which is held in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day, celebrated globally on June 14.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).