Family members still waiting for Double Six tragedy report

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Monday saw the commemoration of the Double Six tragedy which occurred 46 years ago near here.

In the incident on June 6, 1976, the Sabah Air’s GAF N-22B Nomad carrying Sabah’s fifth Chief Minister, Tun Fuad Stephens and six other State ministers, crashed just three kilometers away from the then Kota Kinabalu Airport, killing all 11 passengers who were onboard the aircraft.

Those who perished alongside Tun Fuad were the then state finance minister Datuk Salleh Sulong, local government and housing minister Datuk Peter Mojuntin, state works and communication minister Datuk Chong Tien Vun, assistant minister to deputy chief minister Datuk Darius Binion, permanent secretary to the state finance ministry, Datuk Wahid Peter Andu, state economic planning unit director Dr Syed Hussein Wafa, federal finance minister Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s private secretary Ishak Atan, Fuad’s bodyguard Corporal Said Mohammad and pilot Captain Gandhi J. Nathan.

The commemoration ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, assistant minister to the chief minister, Datuk Abidi

Madingkir and nominated assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

Also present was the grandson of Tun Fuad, Johari Loke, who represented his family for the first time to place a wreath in front of the Double Six Monument which was built to remember the tragedy.

In past ceremonies, it was always Tun Fuad’s wife, Toh Puan Rahimah Stephens, who placed the wreath. Toh Puan Rahimah passed away in March, this year.

Datin Jikilin Binion, the wife of the late Datuk Darius Binion, was also present to place the wreath to commemorate the tragedy, together with Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin whose father, Datuk Peter Mojuntin, also perished in the crash.

Dr Jeffrey when approached by reporters said that they have asked for the full, detailed report concerning the tragedy to be released for the peace of the people of Sabah and especially to the families of the victims.

“Now, for the 46th year, we are still waiting for the release of the full and detailed report of the tragedy. I raised this issue in parliament last year and I have a letter that the issue will be discussed in the cabinet but until now, we are still waiting for the release of the tragedy report which I believe has been declassified and now, there is no reason why the report cannot be fully released,” said Dr Jeffrey.