Ismail Sabri: Govt to facilitate matters involving trade and investment

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): The government will ensure that matters involving trade industry players and investors are facilitated and the civil service delivery system is improved, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this is in line with the government’s commitment to boost their performance and further stimulate domestic direct investment.

Ismail Sabri said the move is aimed at spurring international investors’ confidence on the country’s growth prospects with economic development remaining steadfast.

“For example, during the first quarter of 2022, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of RM24.4 billion from RM18.4 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

“Total trade expanded by 23.6 per cent to RM624.9 billion, while net foreign fund inflow remained steady at RM7.4 billion to-date,” he said when paying homage at the investiture ceremony of Federal Territories awards, medals, and honours at the Istana Negara here today.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. – Bernama

