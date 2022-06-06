Kapit a bustling town again after Gawai break

KAPIT (June 6): Many commercial operators here are now enjoying brisk business again as people begin to return after the Gawai holidays.

Not only that, this town also accommodates travellers who stop over for refuelling and refreshments before continuing their long journey back to Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kuching, or other parts of the state.

On the downside, though, the sudden influx of people and vehicles has caused traffic jams along almost all major roads in town over the past several days.

“It’s exhausting for us, but I understand that the long-distance travellers need to eat and drink during their stopover here,” a local coffee-shop owner told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said his Dayak helpers were still in their respective villages and would only return to work tomorrow.

“I closed the coffee-shop on June 1 and 2, the first two days of Gawai.

“Business has been very brisk since I reopened on June 3, with customers coming in non-stop.

“But it’s overwhelming because it’s only me, my wife, our two daughters and our son handling the orders.

“Every day now, we are working from 6am to 1pm,” he said.

For the proprietor of Sing Kapit Café, he said it was ‘kind of amusing’ to see the sudden traffic jams across town.

“That said, I’ve been enjoying brisk business this past couple of days.

“All food items would be sold out by 11am,” said the fast-food outlet owner.

During an observation yesterday afternoon, many cars were seen lining up to refuel at the town’s two petrol stations.

It was learnt that to accommodate the sudden influx of customers, the stations have extended their operating hours from 6am-6pm to 6am-8pm.

Still, the move does little to address the long queues at the stations, where the waiting time for refuelling can be as long as an hour.