Keep up with changing times, ministers advises SeDidik teachers

KUCHING (June 6): The early childhood educators in SeDidik must adapt with the changing times so as to stay relevant in their task of ensuring the success of their young pupils, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In her address during a dinner hosted by SeDidik at a hotel here last Saturday, the minister said the teachers must improve themselves in terms of their teaching and nurturing skills and knowledge, as well as be creative and innovative in view of the present digital era.

“We cannot do the same thing day after day, year after year. We have to always be relevant. Innovation and creativity are important for the wellbeing of the school, as the success of SeDidik children begins with the teachers,” she pointed out.

Fatimah also emphasised the significant role played by the teachers the character development of the young children, besides laying the foundation for the little ones to master basic literacy skills so as to prepare them formal education upon completion of their pre-school studies in SeDidik.

“Under my ministry, one focus in early childhood development is the quality of the educators and the caregivers in SeDidik.

“As at April 30 this year, 58.75 per cent, or 84 out of 143 educators possessed at least a Diploma in Early Childhood Education; 34 per cent (48 educators) would graduate this year; and 1.7 per cent (three) were currently studying.

“The ministry is targeting 100 per cent SeDidik teachers to at least have the Diploma in Early Childhood Education by 2025, (and this would be achieved) through collaborations with local public and private higher education institutions.

“I would also like to call upon all educators to not just stop at diploma level, but to also move on to higher levels,” she spoke during the dinner, which was held to jointly celebrate Teacher’s Day, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak.