King: Confidence deficit in country’s ability must be addressed

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said any deficit of confidence in the country’s ability must be addressed soon to enable the country to rise again on the world stage.

His Majesty said to realise that the country needs a stable government, apart from being supported by an efficient, transparent, integrity, business-friendly and people-friendly service delivery system and governance.

“In order to boost economic growth and make the country a major investment option in the region, it demands the understanding and sacrifice of all parties to create a stable and sustainable political landscape.

“I really hope that all political issues can be resolved immediately in order to prevent the country from falling into a confidence deficit that could affect the country’s image and future,” His Majesty said when gracing the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with his official birthday celebration at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude that the country recorded improvements in economic growth last year.

His Majesty said the matter was achieved through an effective health management strategy and political understanding so that the country could resume taking steps to achieve the development agenda.

“The situation of Covid-19 has also improved. The country has now entered the transition to the endemic phase, I am very happy to see my subjects from various races and religions are more positive in their daily affairs,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also welcomed the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, which is seen as capable of generating and reviving the country’s economy.

“This move was implemented after my government balanced its health management strategy, compared with before.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said to ensure the survival and resilience of the economy post-Covid-19 pandemic, the government should continue wisely and take opportunities by exploring various new and innovative strategies.

In conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday, a total of 1,021 individuals are conferred federal awards, honours and medals this year. A total of 45 individuals received their respective medals and awards at the investiture ceremony today. – Bernama