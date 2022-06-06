Kuching High Court Judge among 23 recipients of Panglima Jasa Negara award

KUCHING (June 6): Kuching High Court Judge Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli was among the 1,021 individuals being conferred federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Monday.

He received the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN), which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The other 22 recipients of the PJN award are Tengku Puteri Seri Teja Puan Sri Datuk Muhaini Sultan Ahmad Shah, Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Datuk Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, Datuk Jojie Samuel, Datuk Rostam Affendi Salleh, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid, Lt-Gen Datuk Mohdammad Ab Rahman, CP Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan, Datuk Chew Cheng Lian, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob, Datuk Zaini Jass, Lt-Gen Datuk Mohammad Salleh Osman, Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman, Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, Datuk Shafien Mamat, Datuk Sabri Zali, CP Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Datuk Foo Kok Keong, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Akram Laldin, and Datuk Dr Yeoh Oon Tean.

Overall, the list of recipients was headed by former Armed Forces chief Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali, who was conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), which carries the title ‘Tun’.

A total of 18 individuals were conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.

The investiture took place at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.