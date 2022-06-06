PBM to MoE: Consider introducing Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course at primary schools

KUCHING (June 6): The Ministry of Education (MoE) should consider introducing the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course at primary schools in the country, says Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad.

He said this is in view that it would be easier to educate young students on anti-corruption during their formative years at the primary school level.

He said while PBM welcomed the recent announcement by the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption that the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course will be made compulsory in all higher learning institutions (IPTs) starting next year, exposing the subject to tertiary students may be a little too late.

”By the time they are in their late teens or early 20s, it would be harder to instil values like turning down bribes.

“Just because they sit for the subject in universities, or score with flying colours, it does not mean that they will stay on the straight and narrow path in their daily lives. It merely means that they have a theoretical understanding of the subject,” he said in a statement.

Nor Hizwan pointed out that it has been proven that shaping young minds was easier compared to developed ones.

“If students at the primary school level are exposed to the subject early, chances are they will be able to absorb the teachings better and practise what was taught throughout their lives.

“As the Malay proverb goes, ‘melentur buluh biarlah dari rebungnya’ (inculcating good values should start at an early age),” he said.

He said over the decades, multiple corruption scandals have plagued the country causing leakages to the tune of billions of Ringgit.

“Malaysia’s Corruption Perception Index fell to 62nd place in 2021 compared with the 57th placing in the year 2020,” he said.

He noted that besides institutional reforms, one important element in battling graft was to change the mindsets of Malaysians, some of whom still “feel that corruption is part of our ‘culture’ or an ‘acceptable’ practice.”

“Changing this requires us to have a long-term plan that includes early education campaigns on the pitfalls of corruption,” said Nor Hizwan.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali on Saturday said the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course would offer structured learning to enable students to have a better understanding of corruption and its impact, not only on themselves but also on the country.

He told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur that the government was concerned that working youths would be tempted by bribes.

He said the course would also provide exposure to students so that they do not ask for or give bribes to anyone.