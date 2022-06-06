Political analysts say BN has upper hand the sooner GE15 is held

KUCHING (June 6): Two political analysts agree that if the 15th general election (GE15) is delayed, it becomes harder for Barisan Nasional (BN) to win.

Last September, the federal government and PH inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish bipartisan cooperation covering issues such as the battle against Covid-19 and parliamentary reforms. As part of the MoU, both sides of the political divide agreed that Parliament will not be dissolved before July 31 this year.

Research fellow at Universiti Malaya’s Centre for Democracy and Elections Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi noted that the UMNO supreme council has decided not to renew the MoU, and wants the general election to be held earlier.

“The more the GE15 is delayed, it gets harder for BN to win because at the moment, PH and opposition are seen divided. So this opportunity will be taken advantage of by BN,” he said when contacted yesterday.

“As the country is facing inflation, the economy’s road to recovery may become harder if it passed the dissolution date. (Prime Minister Dato Sri) Ismail Sabri will ensure that he has at least about one year as PM before dissolving the Parliament. This will also show that it does not look like he was pushed to dissolve the Parliament,” he added.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the 9th prime minister on Aug 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, Professor James Chin, an expert in Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia, believes that the GE15 will be held this year.

This is because UMNO thinks that it has momentum after the Melaka and Johor state elections where BN won a 2/3 majority, he explained.

“If the GE is held now, the trials of (former prime minister) Najid and Zahid (BN chairperson), and others will not reach a verdict,” added Chin when contacted yesterday.

He also pointed out that the opposition is now very weak as they are not united.

The BN cannot wait for long as (its election) machiney costs a lot of money to maintain, he opined.

Earlier last month, Ismail Sabri who is also UMNO vice-president, said UMNO is ready for the 15th general election. However, the date of the polls will be decided by the cabinet.

The current parliament expires in September next year.