Premier: Sarawak will continue to remain part of Malaysia

KAPIT (June 6): Sarawak, as part of the region that formed Malaysia, will continue to remain a part of the country and develop in accordance with the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government has solid plans and policies to ensure that the state will continue to be peaceful, prosperous and developed, especially after facing challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

“For this reason, we have come up the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to ensure that our economy will continue grow at the time when we are facing an increasingly challenging world by 2030.

“To overcome this situation, the government has planned various strategies in PCDS 2030. Various initiatives under PCDS 2030 will be implemented to ensure that the state continues to develop and the economy can be distributed comprehensively to the people,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech at the state-level celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday at Kapit Townsquare here today.

Abang Johari also said that the government is targeting an economic growth of between six and eight per cent annually to increase the people’s income in 2030.

He said strong cooperation and support from the people as well as the involvement of all parties are needed to ensure the success of this plan.

“Hopefully the initiatives implemented by the government will be enjoyed by the people,” he added.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has many resources such as hydrogen, forest resources, oil and gas, agricultural products, coal, industry and tourism to contribute to a stronger economic growth.

“Besides that, as I have said before, we will set up a sovereign wealth fund as a savings fund for our youths.

“This is still in the early stages and hopefully it will be successfully established for the future of our young people, including in Kapit division,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said that the several visits made by Al-Sultan Abdullah said Tunku Azizah to Sarawak this year is a manifestation of their concern for Sarawakians.

“His and Her Majesty are like an umbrella that protects and unites all people regardless of race, religion and political views,” he added.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.