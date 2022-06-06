Sarawak govt announces RM348 mln allocation to develop Kapit division

KAPIT (June 6): The Sarawak government has announced an allocation totalling RM348 million to develop roads and electricity supply in Kapit division.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who made the announcement, said the allocation is given to show Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) appreciation to Kapit folk for giving them a big mandate during the 12th state election.

Of the amount allocated, the GPS chairman said RM190 million is to upgrade the road in the town area.

“I also noticed that Kapit is growing rapidly with the completion of road connectivity to the division. Today we can see traffic congestion in town. This is the success of our development plan and Kapit will definitely become a major town with ongoing development approach happening in this division.

“To show our appreciation to the people in Kapit and to solve the traffic congestion issue, we will upgrade the road in the town at a cost of RM190 million,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech at the state-level celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday at Kapit Townsquare here today.

Besides that, Abang Johari also said that RM53 million will be used to connect the areas along Sungai Tunoh to Kapit – stretching 35 kilometres – to the state power grid.

“GPS is giving this allocation to develop Kapit in conjunction with the state-level celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday and also Gawai festival,” he added.

He said the state government has also allocated RM105 million to build a road from Sungai Katibas to Ulu Sungai Bangkit in Song district.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.