Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop to 175 in Epid Week 22

KUCHING (June 6): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak showed a decrease in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 22 with 175 cases, compred to the 304 in the previous week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its weekly report, the committee said of the 175 cases, 171 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“There were also two deaths recorded in Epid Week 22, with both cases in Kuching,” it said.

Meanwhile, on the breakdown of cases by district, SDMC said Kuching remained on top with 67 cases followed by Miri (30), Sibu (22), Bintulu (16), Lawas (6), Samarahan (4) while Serian, Limbang, Betong, Dalat and Sri Aman recorded three cases respectively.

“Mukah and Tatau both recorded two cases respectively, while Sarikei, Subis, Saratok, Bau, Simunjan, Lundu, Daro, Kapit, Pakan, Belaga and Sebauh recorded one case each,” it said.