STU calls on Education Service Commission to relax quota for teacher recruitment

SIBU (June 6): Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) has called on the Education Service Commission (SPP) to relax the quota for recruitment of teachers to facilitate the Education Ministry (MoE) in resolving teacher shortage issue in Sarawak.

Its president Adam Prakash Abdullah said the state has been waiting for so long for teacher shortage issue to be resolved and therefore, it cannot afford to have another agency to slow down the process.

“Sarawak has always been requesting for teacher vacancies to be filled and when we have qualified candidates to fill up the vacancies we would appreciate if SPP supports us here.

“We are not asking for any compromise on the quality of the candidates, but for the quota to be relaxed for the sake of the school-going children in Sarawak.

“We want our children to have access to proper and guided learning in the schools and for that to happen we need teachers,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Adam was commenting on a news report where a group of some 200 aspiring teachers were dismayed that their applications for teaching positions in the state during a recruitment drive last November were unsuccessful due to lack of quota for Sarawakians.

The group had sent an official appeal letter to request special quota for Sarawakians to director of Education Sarawak (JPNS) and Minister of Education Sarawak, Minister of Education Deputy I and II, as there was a shortage of teachers in Sarawak, as posted on the Education Service Commission (SPP) social media on May 27.

In response to the letter, Deputy Minister of Education of Sarawak, JPNS, and SPP Sarawak held a meeting to discuss the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak on May 26.

Adam applauded the action taken by the state Education Department (JPNS) and the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in looking into the teacher candidates’ plight.

He also thanked Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis for supporting STU’s call for the betterment of education in Sarawak.

“We hope the SPP will review the list again and we hope all qualified candidates be offered the job accordingly.

“We also would like to thank all the candidates for their interest in the teaching profession and become great teachers in the future,” said Adam.

Meanwhile, Adam said STU would like to thank SPP for appointing 202 teacher candidates from their November interview session.

“We hope that these future teachers appreciate the appointment given to them and be prepared to serve anywhere in the state of Sarawak,” he added.

STU also hoped that these future teachers will demonstrate excellent teacher qualities and always eager to improve themselves, he stressed.

“STU would also like to urge the SPP and the MoE to include all other qualified candidates who were not listed as yet to be teachers if they are qualified based on their qualifications and merit,” Adam said.