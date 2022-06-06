Two local men caught with 13 boxes of turtle eggs

KUCHING (June 6): Two local men were caught by the 12th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Merapok, Lawas for possessing RM109,250 worth of turtle eggs last Saturday.

GOF commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said in a statement today that the duo was arrested during an inspection on a four-wheel drive vehicle driven in a suspicious manner around 10 am.

“Two local men aged 31 and 37 years old were detained along with 13 boxes of 11,700 turtle eggs believed to be marketed to a neighbouring country,” he said in the statement.

The estimated value of the seizure was RM109,250 of turtle eggs along and the RM80,000 vehicle.

The suspects and seized items were handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation Lawas Branch for further investigation under Section 29 (1) Sarawak Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.