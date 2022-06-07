40 pct Sabah ethnic songs proposed to be used in state government events

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Music Rights Sabah (MRS) Berhad has proposed functions and events organised by the state government use 40 per cent Sabah ethnic songs.

Its managing director, Asmin Mudin, said this on Tuesday during a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

The visit was aimed at providing information on the functions and responsibilities of MRS to Joachim.

Meanwhile, Joachim, who is also the Minister of Industrial Development, gave positive feedback on the operation of MRS and hoped it would help increase the productivity and creativity of art activists to continue working in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap.

He also expressed his support for MRS to achieve their goal of getting royalties commensurate with their creativity efforts.

MRS is the sole collector and distributor of royalties for local ethnic songs in Sabah and Labuan which has been recognized by the federal government since January 2022.