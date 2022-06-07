Anti-corruption plan for KPD, LIGS, Ko-Nelayan, Fisheries Dept

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): The Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry launched the Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) for the Fisheries Department and three agencies under the ministry on Tuesday.

The OACP is a fundamental anti-corruption document at organisational level to curb weaknesses and issues regarding governance, integrity and anti-corruption within an organisation.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the OACPs are extensions to the OACP for the ministry which was launched on August 27 last year.

“The ministry’s continuous effort to develop its own anti-corruption documents at all levels demonstrates its commitment to serving the people more effectively and with more transparency.

“At the same time, these OACPs reflect the ministry, as well as the departments and the agencies under it, as a corruption-free organisation with a high value of integrity,” he said during his officiating speech at the ministry’s Integrity Week here on Tuesday.

He urged all ministry staff, and departments and agencies under it, to always uphold integrity in organisational management and programme implementation in development projects.

Jeffrey also thanked the Sabah MACC office and Sabah Integrity and Governance Unit for their support and assistance in organising the event.