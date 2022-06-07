Centexs’ first international symposium to stimulate discussion on digital industry transformation

KUCHING (June 7): The Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) today launched its first international symposium in an effort to stimulate discussions on digital industry transformation.

According to its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, the two-day ‘International Symposium on Digital Industry Transformation 2022’ aims to provide a platform on the advancement in science and technology towards digital industry transformation.

“The symposium also aims to stimulate an inter-disciplinary network and discussions between industries, government servants, researchers, graduates, technology developers, development implementers and practitioners from all domains in industries,” he added.

The international symposium is participated by global leading industries partners and Sarawak industries such as Huawei, Eon Reality INc, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Sarawak Metro, to name a few.

Morshidi said the industry, people and digital technologies are crucial towards industry transformation.

“Technology innovations not only improve people’s lives but also help organisations to access operational and productive advantages in keeping up with emerging customer demands and compete better in an economic environment that is constantly changing in response to technology evolutions.

“Not only will a set of innovation and transition solutions towards new business models will give an instant boost allowing projects to move faster, more effectively and more efficiently—digital talent and capabilities are keys to this transformation,” he said in his speech during the launch of the symposium here today.

Morshidi said the international symposium was held as part of Centexs’ Digital Tech Event 2022, taking place from May 27 to June 20.

The event is held in conjunction with International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS 2022), to be held from June 21 to 22 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Aside from the international symposium, the event also features other segments such as Centexs National Digital Industry Transformation Hackathons, Centexs Digital Academy with Industries and Communities, and the collaboration between Centexs Digital Academy and Petrosains Kuching to bring immersive technologies to foster STEM take-up.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated the Centexs Digital Tech Event and the symposium.

During the event, Memorandums of Understanding were exchanged between Centexs and Swinburne University; Centexs and University Malaysia of Computer Science and Engineering; Centexs with Pustaka Negeri; and Centexs Commercial with Sarawak Housing and Estate Developers’ Association.

Areas of collaboration between them include knowledge-sharing via training, research and innovation, facilities sharing, and other areas of cooperation that can bring interest to both parties.