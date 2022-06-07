Covid-19 cases drop in nine Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Sabah recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases in Tuesday, the same number as the previous day.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although the infection number was the same as Monday, but the total number of districts with decreasing numbers are reducing.

“Nine districts recorded decreasing number, while four districts recorded an increase.

“Kota Kinabalu with 29 cases and Putatan (10 cases) each increased by 10 cases compared to the previous number.

Meanwhile, Sandakan (three cases) reduced by seven cases, and Penampang (11 cases) dropped by six cases.

“A total of 16 districts did not report any new infections in the past 24 hours,” he said.

From the 63 cases, 60 individuals are in Category 1 and 2, two in category 3 and one in Category 4.