Covid: 33.3 pct children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

KUALA LUMPUR (June 7): A total of 1,202,212 or 33.9 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 1,733,437 or 48.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,914,353 or 93.7 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,009,343 or 96.8 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,106,736 individuals or 68.5 per cent of adults in the country have taken their booster dose while 22,981,301 or 97.7 per cent have completed two doses and 23,258,115 or 98.9 percent had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 1,904 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed with 176 as the first dose, 1,287 the second dose and 441 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,991,146.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, two Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, namely one case each in Kelantan and Johor. — Bernama