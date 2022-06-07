DAP’s condition for talk is one-way traffic – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has described Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) willingness to cooperate with his party, on the condition that DAP be allowed to defend the seats it had won, as a one-way traffic.

“If they want to have a meeting, then we meet. If they want to negotiate, then we negotiate. But this has conditions, that we can only have a talk if we do something. That is one-way traffic. We cannot be too arrogant.”

Shafie, who is former Sabah chief minister, said that when asked to comment on DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s statement that the party was open to negotiations with other parties in Sabah, including Warisan, to cooperate in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

However, Loke said DAP must be allowed to defend the seats it had previously won, adding that any meeting must be based on mutual respect and not be seen as if the party was begging to cooperate.

Shafie said Warisan and DAP had had negotiations during GE14, not only on seat allocation, but also the parties’ approach and direction.

But he said DAP’s laying claim on its three seats, Tenom, Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu, was a one-way traffic.

“When we contested in Peninsular, we were accused of ‘kacau’, but not so when they take our seats.

“We have to respect each other.

“If they do not want to talk to us, it is up to them. It is okay with us,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Shafie said he had cooperated with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the past.

“We have done our part.

“I think it is important for us to provide a choice for people in the country.”

He said Malaysia was facing a leadership crisis and it was important to unite the people to overcome the impending recession.

On the other hand, Shafie asserted that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had told him that the latter had garnered the support of 119 members of parliament (MPs) in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat.

“We talked on the phone. He told me that he had the support of 119 (MPs) and he had discussed with Anwar (Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and Anthony Loke to form the government.

“If he denies it, then let him be. We leave it to Allah.”

Muhyiddin has denied Shafie’s claim that the former prime minister had told him that he had the backing of 119MPs.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said he had never told or confirmed with anyone that he had garnered majority support from MPs.