Deputy minister takes pride in Kapit hosting state-level celebration

KAPIT (June 7): Deputy Minister in Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat takes pride in Kapit hosting this year’s state-level celebration of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday.

In the run-up to the celebration yesterday, a mini regatta (powerboat race) was held at Kapit Waterfront last Saturday, followed by a thanksgiving event at Masjid Jabal An-Nur on Sunday.

The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the state-level celebration at Kapit Town Square yesterday.

“I am very happy because after two years of Covid-19 pandemic, we’re here physically to celebrate the King’s birthday, as Kapit has been chosen by the Sarawak government because of the trunk road linking it to Sibu.

“This (yesterday) morning, we had performers from Sarawak Dayak Cultural Foundation in Kuching with us. This major event has brought socio-economic benefits to the people here and the Premier is here to see the development brought by the government,” said Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman.

He added that such a large-scale event brought people to Kapit, which was good for the local business community, with coffee-shops and restaurants here enjoying brisk business.

Jamit also took the opportunity to thank the state government for choosing Kapit as the venue for the King’s birthday celebration.