Deputy Premier leads Mintred delegation to Singapore

KUCHING (June 7): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan led a delegation from Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) for a meeting with Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd in Singapore yesterday.

A press statement from the Deputy Premier’s Office said the meeting was to update Mintred on the progress of a consultancy study undertaken by Surbana Jurong as part of the state’s broader industrial transformation plan.

It is informed that the key aim of the study is to explore bold and innovative ways to meet the future needs of Sarawak’s economic development, with sustainability as a core area of growth, especially in the development of downstream oil and gas industry.

“Surbana Jurong is studying both green and brown field industrial development, in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and Sarawak’s transition to renewable energy alternatives, hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, as it takes steps towards de-carbonisation,” said the statement.

Among the delegates were Mintred advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, and special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng.