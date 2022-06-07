JBALB: All villages along Jalan Puncak Borneo to experience water supply disruption on June 12

KUCHING (June 7): All villages along Jalan Puncak Borneo will be affected by water supply disruption this Sunday (June 12) from 9am to 2pm for an emergency maintenance, said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“This disruption is to allow Sesco to do transformer maintenance work at Booster Pump No. 2,” it said in a scheduled work notice today.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient amount of water for use during the disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure that water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

Any inconvenience is much regretted, it said.

For more information, contact JBALB Kuching at 019-8047342 (WhatsApp only) or JBALB Call Centre at 082-262211.