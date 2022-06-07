KPDNHEP: Supply of eggs in Mukah expected to return to normal tomorrow

MUKAH (June 7): The supply of eggs in Mukah is expected to return to normal tomorrow, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Mukah chief Salihin Den.

Salihin said the issue concerning supply of eggs in Mukah was due to a slight delay in delivery from the Sibu suppliers.

“The delay was due to workers of egg suppliers in Sibu and cargo in Kuching were on holiday during the weekend and public holidays on Monday until today (Tuesday).

“Supply of eggs is expected to return to normal tomorrow (Wednesday) after the workers of both suppliers and cargo resume work,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Salihin took the opportunity to advise consumers against panic-buying as this could affect the supply of eggs in the market.

He said that the suppliers had guaranteed that egg supply would always be available daily to meet demand in Mukah.

“The people must not be influenced by whatever incidents happening in other places,” he added.

Salihin assured the people that KPDNHEP Mukah is always on the ground to ensure the supply of essential items is sufficient.

Utusan Borneo observed that the local supermarkets here ran out of eggs today.