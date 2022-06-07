Lg Segaman boy seeks biological mum’s help with citizenship application

LAWAS (June 7): An 11-year-old boy from Long Segaman here is looking for his biological mother Rovita Paris to assist with his citizenship application.

Alias Ating Rovita was born at Lawas Hospital on Jan 6, 2011, but because his parents were not legally married at the time, his birth certificate listed his citizenship as “not determined” because Rovita’s citizenship status was also “not determined”.

When met recently, Alias’s father Jackson Cham Raut revealed his wife left the family when Alias was around a month old.

“She had left our son with me and never returned since,” he said.

Jackson said he had tried to make changes to his son’s birth certificate by including his name as the father, but his application was rejected.

“Based on the letter from JPN (National Registration Department) Lawas, the reason as to why the application was rejected was because we need to have permission from my son’s mother to do so.

“We have been trying to look for her to assist in our application, but to no avail,” he said.

Jackson stressed he needs help urgently as Alias has been unable to go to school due to his citizenship status.

“My son should be in Primary 5 this year, but because of his situation, he never had the opportunity to go to school.

“I do sincerely hope that if anyone who knows my ex-wife’s whereabouts, please contact me on 014-2304758 to assist us not only to make changes to his birth certificate by including my name, but also to apply for his citizenship under Article 15a of the Federal Constitution,” he added.