Oddjobber gets eight years’ jail, caning for carjacking in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (June 7): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 47-year-old man to eight years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for carjacking.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad convicted Chong Liang Hung after he changed his plea after previously claiming trial.

Dayang Ellyn also ordered for the jail term to begin today.

According to the charge, Chong, who used to work odd jobs, carjacked a 53-year-old woman and injured her around 4.25pm at the carpark of a supermarket in Batu Kawa on March 21, 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 394 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or caning upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was in her four-wheel drive vehicle when Chong entered the front passenger’s side and threatened her by putting a knife to her waist.

Chong then instructed the victim to start her car and not to make noise.

Fearing for her safety, she followed his instructions.

Chong then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and drove off with her belongings.

The victim suffered injuries to her right knee as a result of falling out of the vehicle.

Deputy public prosecutor Dankal Mohamad Ali prosecuted the case while Chong was represented by counsels Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi and Christopher Bada.