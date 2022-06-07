Ongkili: Parti Bersatu Sabah is loyal to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is and will remain loyal to the local political coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), said its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Ongkili said while he appreciates Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) interest to work with PBS in the coming 15th General election (GE15), the oldest multiracial party in Sabah chooses to be totally committed to GRS.

“We in PBS value the political gesture of Warisan and its president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to co-operate and collaborate for the upcoming general election.

“But as a local seasoned multiracial party, we are fully committed and totally loyal as a foundation member of GRS and its partners,” Ongkili said in a press statement today.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) added that the political struggle of GRS, as expounded by its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at its launching last month, is not only noble and timeless, but also rakyat based.

Having said that, Ongkili said: “We invite Warisan and supporters to subscribe to the same goals to truly develop Sabah and secure a prosperous and safe State, free from illegal foreigners.”

He added that any respected local political party in Sabah can subscribe to the goals and aspirations of GRS without seeking to be a member of the GRS family.

“The need for such political collaboration and partnership has never been so urgent than ever before, especially cooperation and solidarity in political unity, not only in Sabah but also with Sarawak as well, ie (that is) Malaysian Borneo.

“Let’s start afresh in our search for political unison as exemplified by the founding parties that helped in the formation of the nation back in 1963. Let us learn from previous lessons of unity first practiced by the founding political parties of Sabah in the formation of Malaysia.

“Sabah First, Sayang Sabah and Sabah Bersatu … those are the slogans we should all uphold,” said Ongkili.