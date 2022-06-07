‘Only 48 hours needed to enjoy wonders of Sibu’

SIBU (June 7): Tourists would only need 48 hours to gain an unforgettable experience when visiting this riverine town.

This was what Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang had said during a press conference on a short documentary entitled ‘48 Hours Sibu Raiders’, held here yesterday.

Tiang, the prime mover of the project, said the 30-minute film would showcase mouth-watering food in Sibu, as well as its places of interest and activities.

Adding on, he said the documentary would be premiered during this year’s Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) here, running from July 19 to 23.

“I always think that for tourists to come to Sibu, they only need 48 hours.

“This is because Sibu can offer them 48 hours of ‘wonders’ – our food and interesting places of interest, as well as activities.

“So if you are willing to spend 48 hours, it would be a very unforgettable trip,” Tiang told reporters during the press conference where Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak chairman Sean Hii, Councillor Ling Hua Wee, director of the documentary Bjarne Wong, Malaysian International supermodel Amber Chia, and Kingwood Hotel Sibu sales and marketing manager Dixon Chiu were also present.

Talking about ‘48 Hours Sibu Raiders’, Tiang recalled about coming up with the idea and bringing it to Wong.

“So, the director (Wong) said he would invite supermodel Amber Chia to come in.

“The basic idea is to have documentary about things to do (for visitors) in Sibu within 48 hours.

“That’s how we want to package Sibu and promote it to the people outside Sibu,” he said, adding that the project was also supported by SMC, Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak and several sponsors.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, also disclosed about playing the role of a ‘tourist guide’ who brought a friend (Chia) from Kuala Lumpur to visit Sibu, showing the visitor what the riverine town had to offer within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Chia said she was delighted by the warm hospitality of Sibu folks and also the food.

Having visited the town a few times, she said the documentary should provide those from outside Sibu all the information on where they should go.

Sibu-born Wong, meanwhile, assured all that the reality show would be very interesting in that it would showcase what Sibu had to offer to the visitors.