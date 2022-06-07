Kuching policeman on duty injured in hit and run accident

KUCHING (June 7): A policeman was seriously injured in a hit and run accident involving a motorcycle at Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub here around 1.30am Sunday.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said in a statement yesterday that the policeman was inspecting a vehicle when a motorcycle with unknown registration number and model hit him from behind.

“The motorcyclist and his pillion rider did not stop but continued fast towards Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Rahman Yakub roundabout,” said Merbin.

The injured policeman was taken to Sarawak General Hospital by his co-worker and was hospitalised with a broken left wrist.

The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 and also liable to a jail term of up to 12 months.

Merbin urged those with information about the incident to contact Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department officer Insp Mohamad Fahmi Mohd Dzahir at 019-3209822 .