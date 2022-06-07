Poll: We only want a federal govt that can develop S’wak

KUCHING (June 7): The outcome of a recent poll run by The Borneo Post shows a clear message from the respondents – that they only want a federal government that can develop Sarawak.

All of those interviewed have pointed out that they do not have any preference for any particular political party.

For Andrew Chioh, 56, it is more important ‘to know what to vote for, rather than who to vote for’.

“Ideally, citizens vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas, and also to support their interests.

“What I would vote for are social and economic well-being, and a stable government.

“In term of social well-being, there must be free medical care for every citizen,” said the self-employed man.

Chioh also observed that the nation’s economy had gone from bad to worse.

“This is why there should be stability in the pricing of petrol and all essential food items.”

Moreover, he pointed out that the elected government must always prioritise the interest of the citizens, instead of focusing on creating and encouraging political publicity over petty issues.

“These are some of key things that the politicians must uphold.

“Also, I hope that Sarawak would continue to put Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the right place, with all the rights enshrined therein be enhanced and protected.”

For civil servant Karen Norsid, 33, she expressed hope for Sarawak to always be led by the right leaders, who would go all out to improve the living standards of the people in the state.

“The Malaysian government should be able to provide the development and infrastructures needed by Sarawak.

“In addition, I hope that the rural areas in Sarawak would not be left behind, specifically when it comes to facilities and amenities.

“I also hope for Sarawak to continue to progress, and her leaders to be more concerned about those who are really in need of help,” said Karen.

Fellow civil servant Zamri Ali Khan, 44, said he would accept whichever political party or coalition as long as it could ‘properly protect the rights of Sarawakians’.

“Obviously, Sarawakians want progress, but it goes beyond infrastructure and economic development; Sarawakians want equal opportunities as well.

“We should feel that whatever opportunities there are – be they pertain to income or owning assets such as houses – could be realised.

“For now, owning a house in Sarawak is costly and I hope the government could solve problems like this,” said Zamri.

Meanwhile, Kuching North City Hall personnel Imelda Kartika said if she got to choose which party to take the helm of the government, she would want ‘a stable, multiracial one’.

“True to the Sarawakian spirit, I believe that there should be no racial and religious bias in the country.”

The 51-year-old also expressed hope for the next elected federal ruling coalition to also include young, community-driven politicians.

“There are many who are compassionate, and with fresh ideas too.

“We need more job opportunities, business opportunities for all, as well as more dynamic economic players and decision-makers.

“We also need Sarawak to be known as a lively place to visit, instead of only showcasing how primitive we are; at the moment, there are just too many advertisements that depict Sarawak as a land of people who are living in the jungle, having never seen any proper development.

“Should we be successful in convincing the outsiders that Sarawak is a lively place to visit, we should also be able to also convince the outsiders to invest here, and create more curiosity and excitement for others to also come here,” she said.

Imelda also expressed hope that the federal government, regardless of ruling coalition, would address issues regarding roads and connectivity issues, telecommunications and utilities in Sarawak.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had indicated reluctance in calling for an early general election, saying that the current economic situation in Malaysia would make it a ‘poor time’ to hold the polls.

The scheduled deadline for the 15th general election (GE15) to be called is September next year, in line with the end of the current Parliament term.