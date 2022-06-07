Potential candidates from PH, PBB eye Puncak Borneo seat

KUCHING (June 7): DAP Mambong branch is leaving it to the top leadership in state Pakatan Harapan (PH) to decide its candidacy for the Puncak Borneo seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Branch chairman Chang Hon Hiung also revealed that at the moment PH is working very hard to meet with voters in the constituency.

“PH had in fact been moving actively on the ground since the last state election.

“The coalition have identified its potential candidates for Puncak Borneo and the potential candidates from DAP and Party Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) have been working together to meet the people and to garner support for the PH candidate,” he said.

Chang, who made his election debut in the last state poll, said PH will announce its Puncak Borneo candidate when the time comes, when asked if he is being considered.

“Although I have lost in the (state) election, I continue to serve the rakyat especially in Mambong state constituency,” he said and shared that one of PKR’s potential candidates is a former government servant, who had opted for early retirement to join politics full time.

Meanwhile, aspiring Party Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) for Puncak Borneo have also been actively working the ground to build rapport with constituents.

At least three individuals are involved in the race for PBB’s candidacy, one each from the state constituencies of Tarat, Mambong and Serembu which make up Puncak Borneo.

The potential PBB candidates comprised a practising lawyer from Serembu, a teacher from Mambong and teacher and an employee with a leading corporate organisation from Tarat.

Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency was previously a PBB stronghold held by the late Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit before the seat was won by Willie Mongin who contested on a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018.

The 14th Parliament of Malaysia will automatically dissolve on 16 July 2023, exactly five years after the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament.