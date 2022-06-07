Premier: No food supply issues in S’wak so far

KUCHING (June 7): Sarawak has not faced any issue in terms of its food supply so far, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this included the supply of chicken and chicken eggs.

“Our food supply is not a problem. But maybe the imported ingredients are affected,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Digital Tech Event 2022 – International Symposium on Digital Industry Transformation at Centexs Kuching in Santubong today.

On a related matter, Abang Johari said he is looking to develop Lubok Punggor in Gedong as one of the modern agricultural areas in the state while at the same time ensure of Sarawak’s food security in the future.

He said he had instructed Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) to set up a laboratory for the purpose.

“This laboratory will be used to introduce some new technologies in modern agriculture there later,” he explained.

He added that among the modern agriculture that would be developed there included paddy.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani