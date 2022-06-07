Rhinos score important victory in Indonesia

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): Sabah FC opened their international club friendly with a 2-1 win over Persija Jakarta at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia.

The Rhinos led by a single goal in the first half courtesy of Brazilian striker Neto Pessoa who struck home from close range after just three minutes into the game.

The homesters, cheered on by a capacity crowd, levelled the match through Taufik Hidayat after he capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat to slot into the empty net in the 58th minute.

Park Tae Su showed yet again his sharpness in front of goal when he evaded attention at the far post to head home a Baddrol Bakhtiar’s corner kick.

The South Korean defender’s 62nd minute strike proved to be crucial winner.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee hailed Sunday’s victory as very important especially when the players had not played in a competitive match for a long time.

He said the match had given the players a platform to show that they were regaining their best form.

“It’s a good start to our international club friendly in Jakarta … we have two remaining games to play and this should give the players much exposure and experience before the Super League resume.

“Persija Jakarta, as we are well aware of, are not a team who quit easily. After trailing an early goal they continued to put pressure on us.

“Playing in front of their home fans too certainly gave them a much needed lift to take on us.

“We made several individual mistakes but the positive thing was that we bounced back to win the game.

“Overall, I’m happy and satisfied with how the players performed. I hope they will maintain the good form while try to not commit unforced errors,” said Kim Swee in a statement from Sabah FC late Monday.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos took on Bhayangkara FC in a closed door meeting on Tuesday.

Kim Swee said there was not much separating Persija Jakarta and Bhayangkara FC, thus he hoped for a much improved performance from his players in order to achieve the desired result.

“We will go into the match with the same objectives … whoever gets the nod must carry out their responsibilities on the field.

“What I hope is that the players will get exposure and experience playing against teams from outside the country, which will be valuable to the team when the domestic league resumes,” he added.

Sabah FC will return to Super League action on June 18 when they host Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium.

The Rhinos are currently second in the 12-team standings having collected 15 points from seven matches (five wins and two losses).

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) with a game in hand lead the table on 16 points while Negeri Sembilan FC, who have completed eight matches, are third on 15 points.