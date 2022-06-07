Sabahans, Sarawakians celebrate harvest festival in UK

KOTA KINABALU (June 7): It has been a long time coming. After two years being unable to celebrate the harvest festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sabahans and Sarawakians in the UK have finally managed to get together again to celebrate Kaamatan and Gawai on June 2 in Colney Heath, St Albans.

Before the pandemic, Sabahan Abroad UK (SAUK), a non-profit organisation based in the UK, had been hosting the Kaamatan celebrations every year. This year, SAUK was supported by Borneo Street UK in organising the double celebration, Kaamatan and Gawai.

This collaboration saw organisers from the two Malaysian Borneo states working together to uphold the Kaamatan-Gawai traditions despite being thousands of miles away from home. This year’s celebration, albeit smaller in size compared to previous years (due to the venue’s current Covid policy), focused on unity and keeping their native roots alive especially amongst the younger generation.

The event was attended by Sabahan and Sarawakian families living in the UK, Malaysian graduates and post-graduate students as well as non-Malaysians.

During the day, children and adults participated in various fun family games including classic games such as tarik tali (tug-of-war) and mipulos (arm wrestling). After an afternoon of competitive games, Mr Ekram from Kedah captivated everyone with his skilful and amazing ‘flying’ roti canai demo. Some of the children managed to get their hands on flipping and stretching some roti canai themselves, enhancing their cultural experience in various types of Malaysian food.

The evening started off with short speeches by SAUK vice president Leona Masabal and Borneo Street UK’s founder, Dr John Laurence. Both Leona and Dr Laurence highlighted the social aspects of the event, bringing Sabah and Sarawak’s different ethnic groups together and celebrate in unity.

To further symbolise togetherness, the guests enjoyed a buffet dinner of dishes from Malaysia’s various ethnic groups – Indian, Malay, Chinese and various traditional Sabahan and Sarawakian delicacies such as kelupis, umai, daun ubi, bambangan, hinava and bosou. Most of the dishes were homecooked by guests and the organising committee which added to the event the ‘macam di kampung’ feel (just like back home), where the community comes together with food to share during the harvest celebrations.

Unlike previous years, this year’s celebration was graced with the Datun Julud or Hornbill dance of the Kenyah tribe of Sarawak. The dance was performed by Madam Munica Liwan and Jessica Joni, both Sarawakians residing in England. Various performances during the evening included sumazau Penampang and Papar led by Jessie and Fred, and singing performances by Olive Sumikit from Tambunan Sabah.

Guests were also presented with a special fashion show showcasing exclusive womenswear designs by Muriel Jirom, a budding fashion designer from Penampang, Sabah. Muriel’s fashion incorporates designs inspired by her native KadazanDusun motifs.

The celebration ended just before midnight with everyone, once again, showing togetherness by embracing the ‘gotong-royong’ spirit with cleaning-up before heading home.

The organisers of Kaamatan-Gawai UK 2022 hope that such unity between the two Bornean states will continue to grow for many more years to come and the spirit of Kaamatan and Gawai will forever live in the hearts of Sabahans, Sarawakians and their children whilst in the UK.