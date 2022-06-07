Sarawak-themed mural sets record as Malaysia’s largest

KUCHING (June 7): A 1,387-square metre Sarawak-themed mural at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has made it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the largest of its kind in the country.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah praised the second feat achieved by Sarawak, after another MBR entry was accomplished through a 76-hour non-stop ‘Bermukun’ performance in collaboration with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) last week.

“Mural arts were known for their potential to create a collective thought space that can initiate dialogue around a subject or community issue through what they depict,” said Abdul Karim, whose speech was read by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II (Creative Industry and Performing Arts) Datuk Snowdan Lawan during a ceremony today.

Abdul Karim said aside from being famous for its national parks and biodiversity, Sarawak is also known for its unique arts and cultural identity.

“An amazing plethora of culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals of Sarawak has inspired the initiation of this mural arts initiative,” he said.

Students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Universiti Teknologi Mara Samarahan campus, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, UCSI University Kuching Campus, and University of Technology Sarawak participated in the project.

“Let’s not forget that talents from the Sarawak Society for the Deaf who have also contributed to the making of the ‘Largest Sarawak Theme Mural Painting’.”

Abdul Karim said a fundraising initiative yesterday (June 6) to collect voluntary donations from visitors for the society received RM6,515.

The mural maze opened to the public last week and has recorded about 6,000 visitors so far.